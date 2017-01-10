Pack your swimsuits, because Twitch is going to the beach.

Twitch revealed today that its annual TwitchCon event will take place this year from October 20 to October 22 at Long Beach, California. Last year’s event, which took place in San Diego, attracted more than 35,000 fans. The show often brings with it announcements of new features for the gaming live-streaming site, which has over 100 million users a month.

Twitch isn’t just about gaming these days. The site has expanded, notably with the new “creative” channel category, which allows people to broadcast their artistic endeavors like painting and music.

“It was through the passion of our creators, exhibitors, and fans that TwitchCon doubled in size in its first two years,” said Krystal Herring, event director of TwitchCon, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Our goal this year is to continue celebrating all things Twitch, including the newer broader scope of content on our platform. With our IRL (in real life) category for vlogging and our upcoming mobile streaming app, even people who can’t attend will be able to connect with their favorite broadcasters and friends who can.”

Twitch noted that additional details for the event, including ticket sales and a schedule, will follow in the coming months.