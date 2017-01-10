Ubisoft announced today that it will hold a closed beta test for its melee-combat game For Honor from January 26-29.

Players can sign up for a chance to play in the closed beta and compete in the War of the Factions here. Ubisoft said that it will hold the tests on the current-generation consoles and PC.

War of the Factions is a limited-time event that will help answer the question, When the mighty Vikings, deadly samurai, and bold knights finally collide on the battlefield, who will reign supreme? War of the Factions will track all multiplayer activities across all platforms during the closed beta. It will reward players for fighting for their factions and honor the winning faction with additional rewards.

In addition to the War of the Faction rewards, players who participate in the closed beta will also receive rewards. Both sets of rewards will be transferred to the full game.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios, For Honor is a brutal melee-combat game with a campaign and multiplayer mode. For Honor will be available on February 14.