Get ready to dig through your collection of Xbox 360 games.

Microsoft has made more Xbox 360 hits backward-compatible with the Xbox One. This means that you can put in a disk for a 360 game inside your newer Xbox One console and still be able to play it. You can also install it to your Xbox One if you own it as a digital download. This feature makes long-time Microsoft fans happy, as it gives them a way to play their older games without having to keep antiquated systems.

It also gives the Xbox One an advantage over its competitor, the PlayStation 4, which doesn’t have backward compatibility with the PlayStation 3. Instead, PlayStation 4 owners can pay a subscription ($10 a month) for PlayStation Now, a streaming service that includes hundreds of PlayStation 3 games.

The list of new Xbox One backward compatible titles follows:

Battlefield 3 (disk only)

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Dragon Age: Origins

Ghostbusters

Strania

The Splatters

Some of those, like the role-playing game Dragon Age: Origins and the shooter Battlefield: Bad Company 2, were among the most popular released for the Xbox 360. And Ghostbusters is one of the better licensed games of the last decade.

At first, the Xbox One didn’t have any backward compatibility. Microsoft was later able to add the feature with a handful of games and has slowly added more since.