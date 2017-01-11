King has released a sequel for its oldest mobile series.

The mobile developer best known for Candy Crush Saga has released Bubble Witch 3 Saga for iOS, Android, Amazon mobile devices, and Facebook. This new, free-to-play puzzle game could be another hit in the $36 billion mobile games industry.

King’s better-known puzzle series, Candy Crush Saga, helped turn it into one of the biggest developers in mobile. That success resulted in Activision Blizzard buying the company for $5.9 billion in February 2016.

The original Bubble Witch Saga was King’s first mobile game, releasing in 2012 after the Facebook version launched in 2011. It’s similar to the Bust-A-Move series for arcades and consoles in the mid-to-late ’90s, having players shoot bubbles from a launcher in order to match three colors and make other bubbles hanging from the ceiling fall. Bubble Witch 2 Saga followed in 2014, and it’s currently the #370 ranked game in U.S. Apple App Store, according to App Annie. Releasing a new entry could attract new players and bring back fans who downloaded the previous apps.

“Players will need to help an older and wiser Stella overcome Wilbur, who is possessed by an evil spell and has captured the fairy queen,” King detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “To break the curse and defeat the feline who always lands on his feet, players must keep their wits about them and shoot their way through the game to solve a variety of bubble puzzles.”

Bubble Witch 3 Saga features similar gameplay as its predecessors, but includes a new aiming tool that will make it easier to shoot bubbles. You can also help the witch Stella rebuild and customize her house.