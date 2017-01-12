HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 12, 2017–

Multifuels Midstream Group, LLC (“Multifuels”), a portfolio company of Warren Equity Partners, recently purchased 124 miles of high pressure gas pipeline in Central Texas from a large publicly traded Master Limited Partnership (MLP), and will repurpose the pipeline with new pipe construction; new interconnects including gas measurement and pressure regulation. The completed pipeline system will serve end use customers in the Bastrop to Hallettsville, TX corridor, via an anchor long term contract. The new construction is expected to be completed by end of 2018.

The acquisition is Warren Equity Partners’ first add-on to its Multifuels platform investment, which was closed in January 2016 in partnership with Multifuels L.P. to build an operating company focused on gas distribution to utility customers and other end users of natural gas.

About Multifuels Midstream Group

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Multifuels Midstream Group, LLC owns, operates and develops midstream assets in the oil and gas sector with a focus on lateral distribution gas pipelines in North America. http://multifuels.com/.

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the infrastructure, industrial and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005367/en/

Multifuels Midstream Group, LLC

Cindy Williams, 832-251-8755

cwilliam@multifuels.com