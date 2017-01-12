Japanese role-playing game fans have a reason to get excited for the Switch.

During its stream event today, Nintendo revealed a short teaser for a new Shin Megami Tensei game from developer Atlus. SMT is one of the most popular role-playing franchises in Japan, and its reach has extended to the U.S. thanks to the success of the Persona series, which is a spin-off, and SMT’s successes on the DS and 3DS handheld consoles.

The next entry in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise is coming to #NintendoSwitch! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

It’s unclear if this is Shin Megami Tensei V or a new entry (or even spinoff) in the series. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey appeared exclusively on the Nintendo DS.