Nintendo is promising major support for its upcoming Switch console.
At a reveal event in Japan, Nintendo rolled out a parade of developers who are making games for the Switch. Let It Die director Suda51, Bethesda boss Todd Howard, and others showed up to talk about what they are working on. Here’s a look at what you can expect to come alongside the Switch over the next year.
- Fire Emblem Warriors: A Dynasty Warriors spinoff starring the characters from Nintendo’s fantasy strategy game.
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: The sequel to the Wii and 3DS exclusive Xenoblade games.
- Shin Megami Tensei: A new entry in Atlus’s long-running RPG series running on the Unreal graphics engine.
- New game from Silicon Studios, the team that made Bravely Default.
- FIFA from Electronic Arts.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from Bethesda.
- A wrestling-inspired game from Suda51, maker of free-to-play PS4 game Let It Die.