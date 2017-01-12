Switch is ready to give your fists a workout.

Arms is a fighting game for the Switch that uses motion-based controls. You hold the system’s Joy-Con controllers in each hand while simulation punching motions to box. But these colorful characters have springy arms, giving them a much longer reach than your typical fighter. It will release this spring.

That means that it will miss the Nintendo’s March 3 launch, but it could help give the system something for early adopters to look forward to. The game will have local and online mutliplayer.

Along with the party game 1-2 Switch and the senors in the Joy-Con controllers, Arms shows that Nintendo isn’t completely done with the motion-based gaming that made the Wii hit.