Nintendo is promising some forward-thinking online features for its now console.

The Nintendo Switch will have a premium online service that you can control from your smartphone, according to president Tatsumi Kimishima. During an announcement event in Japan, the publisher revealed that you can start online matches, send friend requests, and boot up a mutiplayer party all from a mobile app. The company also noted that this service will be free for a limited time, but it will eventually become a premium subscription service that you will have to pay a monthly fee for beginning this fall.

By charging for online, Nintendo is going up directly against Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Network. Both of those services offer games at no extra charge, and Nintendo is going to do the same … only with its older games.

“Subscribers will get to download and play a Nintendo Entertainment System or Super Nintendo Entertainment System game — with newly-added online lay — for free for a month,” reads Nintendo’s breakdown of the Switch Online service.

That’s a huge addition that should appeal to long-time fans. Enabling online multiplayer in SNES games like Super Mario Kart is something only Nintendo can do, and it’s a smart way for the company to leverage its extensive back catalog.