Mario is ready for a new adventure.

Nintendo announced Super Mario Odyssey for its upcoming Switch console. It will come out this holiday season, meaning it will miss the $300 system’s March 3 launch.

This game takes Mario to new locations outside of the Mushroom Kingdom, like a New York City-style metropolis and a Mexican village. Nintendo promised that the game will return to the more sandbox, open-level gameplay of Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. The video also showed Bowser in a fancy wedding suit with a captured Princess Peach.

Mario’s iconic hat also becomes a character in the new adventure. The trailer also showed the Nintendo mascot throwing his cap as a weapon and even jumping on it as a platform.