Outfit7, the maker of the enormously popular Talking Tom and Friends mobile app, is launching My Talking Hank in an attempt to keep the momentum going.

Talking Tom debuted in 2010, becoming a hit as kids and adults alike learned how to prompt the funny character to say amusing things about their friends or make farting noises. Since then, its suite of apps has been downloaded more than 5.6 billion times. The franchise has also amassed over 10.3 billion video views of its various branded content online.

The app is the first based on the goofy and adventurous character, Talking Hank. Fans can join Hank, a photographer, on the island of Hawaii, where they can take care of Hank and collect animal photos throughout the different zones around the island. This game represents Outfit7’s take on a Tamagotchi-style mechanic of raising little animals.

Image Credit: Outfit7

“Our fans have made it abundantly clear that they love and adore Talking Hank, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to connect with the character in the same ways they have been able to connect with Talking Tom and Talking Angela,” said Samo Login, the founder and CEO of Outfit7, in a statement. “Hank is a unique character with so many lovable qualities, so it’s no surprise that our fans have been asking for him to have his own app.”

The adventure of My Talking Hank begins as a stork delivers a cute and cuddly baby Talking Hank to the tropical island of Hawaii, where he needs your love to help him grow. The app goes beyond nurturing by adding an element of animal photo collecting.

Players choose from various foods and toys to lure over 115 different animals. You can snap a photo and add it to your album. Animals can show up at any moment in an unlocked animal zone, so players always have something new to look forward to each time they open the app.

Image Credit: Outfit7

“My Talking Hank draws the user in with an entertaining storyline and allows players to form a deep connection with Talking Hank,” said Login. “The graphics and added interactive elements make sure players are always coming back for more.”

My Talking Hank is free to play and includes the option for in-app purchases. It is available on iOS and Android.

Outfit7 was founded in 2009. It is based in Slovenia and has about 200 employees.