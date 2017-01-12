Nintendo revealed during its Switch event tonight that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will launch along with the Switch on March 3.

The announcement came with a new trailer that showed series hero Link and Princess Zelda in its open world. You can watch the video above. The announcement comes after rumors that the game may not make it in time for the launch. The Zelda franchise is one of Nintendo’s most iconic, selling over 75 million copies.

Nintendo did not say when the Wii U version will release. This new Zelda was originally planned as an exclusive for that system, but Nintendo decided to bring it to its new console due to poor Wii U sales.

Nintendo is creating a more open environment for this Zelda, enabling players to explore and climb their way through a large world. This will be the first home console entry in the series since Skyward Sword came out for the Wii in 2011.

We got to play the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles last year, and we impressed with how it refreshes the Zelda formula.