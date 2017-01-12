Uber has entered what’s being touted as a “first partnership of its kind” with U.K. soccer behemoth Manchester United, a deal that will usher in a number of initiatives for fans domestically and in dozens of countries around the world.

Fans attending games at the club’s Old Trafford stadium will have a dedicated Uber zone for pickups and drop-offs, similar to Uber’s agreements with many other sports teams around the world, from New York to Washington DC to Rio de Janeiro.

That Uber has teamed up with one of the world’s biggest soccer teams is nothing unusual in itself, but the partnership extends far beyond that and will involve “global campaigns creating exclusive experiences for Uber riders and drivers around the world,” according to a statement.

Details of what this will actually entail remain scant, but Uber says that all will be revealed shortly.

“Over the next several weeks, we’ll be revealing more details on what specific experiences Manchester United fans can expect to see in their home country,” said Amy Friedlander Hoffman, head of business development and experiential marketing, in a press release.

As Uber’s “first global sports partner,” Manchester United will serve up “behind-the-scenes content” to fans in more than 30 countries, including “various experiences and interactive campaigns.” It remains to be seen whether this involves exclusive footage within the Uber app, giant screens installed in Uber cars, or in-app ecommerce channels to purchase exclusive branded goods. But Uber has experience partnering with big-name brands, including soccer clubs.

Back in 2015, Uber announced a tie-up with London soccer team Chelsea, letting riders request a replica Chelsea shirt delivered to their door. Shortly after, Uber partnered with Xiaomi to let Uber users in Asia buy the new Xiaomi Mi Note smartphone directly through the Uber app.

Such historical partnerships may serve as a guide to what Uber and Manchester United are cooking up, but if nothing else, it’s a reminder of Uber’s hefty marketing might, as the company pursues its aim of becoming the default transport brand in everyone’s lives.