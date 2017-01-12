VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 12, 2017–

Urgent.ly – the company reinventing the roadside assistance market for premier global automotive, insurance, mapping, and parking brands as well as roadside assistance professionals and consumers – continues its rapid growth and expansion with the addition of three new senior members to its team.

Urgent.ly delivers the quickest, safest, and most innovative roadside assistance services and technology through its branded and white label products in the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

The three new team members include:

Alan Holman joining as Vice President of Sales. Holman brings more than 10 years of experience in successfully building and leading sales organizations at well-known consumer and B2B brands, including Allstate Roadside Services and GE Partnership Marketing Group/Roadside Assistance Division. A veteran leader in the roadside assistance industry and an award-winning sales executive, Holman has a successful track record in establishing long-term contracts with auto manufacturers and building marketshare in the connected car, telematics, and public sectors. Holman will help Urgent.ly continue to grow its B2B partnerships across a range of verticals where roadside is a key service offering.

Bill Maddox as Urgent.ly’s new National Service Director. Maddox will be responsible for developing and managing the company’s national service network of over 50,000 independent roadside assistance professionals. With over 25 years of experience in service network and operations management, Maddox has built and managed highly effective nationwide service networks for both direct to consumer and white label programs for some of America’s leading consumer retail brands.

Joe Ryan as an independent director on Urgent.ly’s board. An advisor to several technology and consumer-facing start-ups, Ryan has deep experience in the service industry with over 20 years as general counsel for two major hospitality companies – Marriott International and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. He was also a partner at two well-known law firms, Venable L.L.P. and O’Melveny & Myers L.L.P. Ryan is currently Chairman & CEO of Ryan Investments, a private firm with investments in hospitality, alternative energy, and private banking.

“These three new team members bring tremendous expertise and depth to Urgent.ly as we continue scaling both nationwide and internationally,” Urgent.ly CEO and co-founder Chris Spanos said. “The addition of Alan, Bill, and Joe to our already outstanding team will help Urgent.ly further accelerate our growth as we continue our mission to reinvent the roadside assistance marketplace for the betterment of consumers, our partners and roadside assistance service providers around the world.”

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly – the leading global digital roadside assistance platform – is reinventing the roadside assistance market to the benefit of premier global brands, roadside assistance professionals, and consumers. Urgent.ly delivers the quickest, safest, and most innovative roadside assistance service, products, and technology through:

Premier global automotive, insurance, mapping, and parking brands by providing unmatched roadside assistance service to their customers along with more data on and better insight into the performance of their roadside programs.

by providing unmatched roadside assistance service to their customers along with more data on and better insight into the performance of their roadside programs. Roadside assistance professionals who can quickly see and respond to jobs closest to them, increasing their revenue and profitability while freeing them from the low rates and poor treatment by the legacy industry providers.

who can quickly see and respond to jobs closest to them, increasing their revenue and profitability while freeing them from the low rates and poor treatment by the legacy industry providers. Direct-to-consumer, on-demand service to drivers at their moment of need – all without subscription or membership fee. Urgent.ly lets drivers track their service provider’s progress and ETA in real-time on their smartphone. It is the only roadside assistance service with FamilyViewSM that allowing families to know instantly if their loved ones have requested help and monitor the arrival of the service provider in real-time on their phone as well.

For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

