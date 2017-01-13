Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! Nintendo revealed the launch date and price for its Switch console and showed off games like Super Mario Odyssey and Arms. Also, the PlayStation 4 beats the Xbox One in December, and King releases a new puzzle game for mobile and Facebook.
Pieces of flair and opinion
- The DeanBeat: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are full of surprises
- Nintendo Switch draws mixed reactions from analysts
- Nintendo’s Switch presentation explained in GIFs
- Nintendo Switch Presentation trailer roundup: Zelda, Mario Odyssey, and more
- GamesBeat’s Switch wishes: What we want to see from Nintendo’s livestreams
- The tantalizing promise of augmented reality games
- How game hardware inspires PC design at Dell
- Top 5 dormant Nintendo franchises that should return on Switch? GamesBeat Decides
- Dragon Ball gaming trivia: Learn Goku and Vegeta’s death battle and Majin Buu’s babies
- How Oasis Games is creating a console beachhead for Chinese game makers
News
- Nintendo Switch peripherals are pretty expensive
- Here’s the available specs on the Nintendo Switch hardware
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will launch with the Nintendo Switch on March 3
- FIFA and EA are coming to Switch
- Nintendo partners with Suda 51, Bethesda, Square Enix, and more for third-party Switch games
- Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be on the Nintendo Switch
- New Shin Megami Tensei role-playing game is coming to Nintendo Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the first big Japanese role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey is coming to the Switch this holiday
- Nintendo Switch gets an offbeat boxing game: Arms
- Splatoon 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch has high-tech Joy-Con controllers with motion detection camera
- Nintendo Switch battery life: 2.5 hours to 6 hours
- Nintendo will charge for a premium online service that you control from your phone
- Nintendo Switch releases on March 3 for $300
- PlayStation 4 was the top-selling home console in December in the United States
- Blizzard bans 10,000 Overwatch ‘nuking’ cheaters in South Korea
- Game developers are optimistic about Nintendo Switch sales
- WWE 2K17 slams its way to the PC on February 7
- Microsoft and 343 Industries vet joins Twitch
- New York’s Nintendo Store will begin taking preorders for its upcoming Switch system on Friday
- How Restream.io is freeing live video content from YouTube and Twitch
- Rocket League cements itself as an indie sensation with 25 million registered players
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day fulfills “I’ll be back” promise … with casino games
- Xbox One gets new backward compatible games: Dragon Age, Battlefield, and more
- Hearthstone hears you: Designers will answer fan questions in January 13 stream
- Gears of War 4 gets 2 classic maps from the franchise’s past
- Ubisoft will test For Honor in closed beta on January 26
- Triseum starts pilot test for Variant: Limits calculus game
- TwitchCon 2017 is slated for October 20 in Long Beach
- Lionsgate and Michael Milken invest in esports team The Immortals
- Roblox launches toys based on its user-generated games
- Azubu acquires Europe’s Hitbox to expand global esports broadcasts
- Why Deep Silver brought Killing Floor 2 to PlayStation 4 exclusively at GameStop
- Razer confirms 2 prototype laptops stolen from CES
- Microsoft confirms Platinum Games’ Scalebound is canceled
- Hearthstone’s Winter Championship will fly south to the Bahamas — with a $250,000 prize purse
Mobile and social
- Star Wars: Force Arena’s — Netmarble’s Clash Royale-like — is available now on iOS and Android
- North Americans are far more likely to spend in mobile games than Europeans and Asians
- Talking Tom creator Outfit7 launches My Talking Hank game
- Google launches Toontastic 3D cartoon-making app following Launchpad Toys acquisition
- Konami’s mobile push continues with Hearthstone competitor Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links coming West
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga launches for mobile and Facebook
- Dragon’s Watch remixes the mobile role-playing game style of Asia for the West
- Covet Fashion mobile game adopts diverse female body shapes for its models
Previews, reviews, and interviews
- Gravity Rush 2’s giant world of wonder makes it one of the PS4’s best exclusives
- Arms has Switch players fighting with their actual fists
- Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang dives deep into gaming, VR, autonomous cars, and Shield TV
- Razer’s Project Valerie gives you three 17-inch screens on a crazy gaming laptop
- Razer’s Ariana projects game images that cover your whole wall