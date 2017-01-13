Mario Kart 8 is coming to Nintendo’s next console with a revamped version that includes a lot of new features, and it should look better than ever.

When Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches for the Switch on April 28, it will come with slightly upgraded visuals. Unlike the original on Wii U (read the review), which had a resolution of 720 horizontal lines of pixels (720p), Deluxe will have a native resolution of 1,080 horizontal lines (1080p) when it is running in console mode. When you undock the Switch to use it as a handheld, Mario Kart 8 will drop back down to 720p, which is the same resolution as the console’s built-in display. No matter how you play the game, however, it will always run at 60 frames per second.

At the very least, this seems to confirm that the Switch is at least somewhat more powerful than the Wii U. That means that Nintendo should have no trouble delivering its gorgeous visuals that rely more heavily on artistry than brute-force graphical horsepower. After all, Mario Kart 8 looked gorgeous on the Wii U at 720p.

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo’s most important franchises. The series is regularly the top-selling release on any of the company’s platform, and it is one of the reasons that slightly more casual gamers buy Nintendo systems. With that in mind, updating Mario Kart 8 is a smart move because Wii U sold so poorly that it’s likely that many people who will get this game on Switch have never played it before.

In addition to the visuals, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is bringing back a battle mode where players use items to take one another out in various arenas. The game will also include new racers, like the Inkling kids from Nintendo’s awesome shooter Splatoon.