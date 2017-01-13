Nintendo capped off the second week of 2017 with a major presentation showing off its upcoming Switch console, but you don’t need to watch it for yourself. That’s why the gods invented animated GIFs.

Nintendo Switch is due out March 3 for $300, and it’s up for preorder right now at a bunch of retailers. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and motion-controlled minigame collection 1-2 Switch will debut alongside the system. But those are just the details, let’s get to the GIFs to find out what really happened last night.

The Switch works as a home console and a portable handheld

Every time Nintendo said “Switch,” someone would snap their fingers, which doesn’t make sense

Motion controls are back

No, seriously — motion controls are back, and I don’t know how I feel about this

Mario and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto provided his review of the new Zelda game

Nintendo executives can happen any time, anywhere, and to anyone.

Suda 51, the guy responsible for the ultraviolent No More Heroes and Let It Die, is making a wrestling game

Nintendo has a new game that isn’t a sequel called Arms, and this Mechanica character looks familiar

Finally, in Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo’s short Italian plumber goes to a human city with normally proportioned people, and I had a nightmare about this