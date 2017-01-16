Apple later this year will fix one of the biggest issues with its latest MacBook Pro laptop — specifically the maximum amount of RAM available — according to a new report.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a new note that in the fourth quarter of this year, Apple will come out with a 15-inch MacBook Pro that can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, AppleInsider reported today. This comes about three months after Kuo was reported to have said Apple would make 32GB RAM an option on the MacBook Pro in 2017, but there was no word on whether or not it would be available on the smaller model.

The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro will both get seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake chips, Kuo wrote, according to AppleInsider.

Since October, when Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro, many Mac power users have expressed disappointment about the latest devices running macOS Sierra and have also not responded well to the lack of updates to Mac desktop computers. That the new MacBook Pro cannot be configured to ship with up to 32GB of RAM — they top out at 16GB — was one recurring complaint. Another was the lack of Kaby Lake processors in a season when HP and other PC makers were offering Kaby Lake options.

At Apple the iPhone brings in more revenue than the Mac or any other product, even if its sales have been down for a few quarters, and thus commands arguably a bigger role than any other product. The company in fact no longer has a dedicated Mac software team, Bloomberg reported recently.