Mobile game maker Nix Hydra has branched out by creating TyTyMoji, the official emoji sticker set of Tyra Banks.

The sticker pack is aimed at millennials and fans of America’s Next Top Model, which Banks hosted for 22 seasons until its cancellation in October 2015.

Normally, Nix Hydra makes games. But the company is “ultimately interested in making anything entertaining and tech-related for women, said Lina Chen, cofounder of Nix Hydra, in an email. “We became particularly interested in the new iMessage platform when it came out last fall and have been experimenting with various small products on it. Tyra’s brand is an extremely good fit with ours (magical, colorful, bold), so it was a no-brainer. All the stickers are stickers we wanted to use ourselves.”

Nix Hydra collaborated with Banks to create the emoji. There are more than 65 fierce, fun, and witty stickers in the set, which includes everything from iconic Banks moments like “I was rooting for you!!” to Tyra’s famous “booty tooch” pose to sad violins, receipts, and sassy magic eightballs.

The app is available in the iMessage store for 99 cents. Los Angeles-based Nix Hydra has made a number of mobile games and apps, such as Egg!, Hot Guy Alarm Clock, and Egg Baby. Those apps have been downloaded more than 20 million times.

Nix Hydra is committed to representing the female voice in the male-dominated tech and gaming industry. Chen said that the project is cool and unusual because it was made by an all-female team. Also, Allison Harvard, a two-time runner-up on America’s Next Top Model, works at Nix Hydra and was the project manager on TyTyMoji. She has a sticker in the app.

The app launched on January 12 and was featured by Apple. It hit No. 1 in the top paid section of the iMessage App Store. Chen said that the company is still working on other mobile games. It has 23 employees.