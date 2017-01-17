Pokémon Go makes $2,412 in a minute. In an hour, the popular mobile game from Niantic Labs makes $144,700. And during that time, 252 people download it.

That’s the real-time calculation from Declutter.com, which repurposed data from market researcher Think Gaming for its motion graphic. But while Pokémon Go earned more in a minute, others made more money during the full year, according to data from App Annie. Overall, the mobile game market generated an estimated $36 billion in revenue in 2016, and Pokémon Go broke records as the fastest-growing mobile game of all time.

On a per minute basis, Game of War is not far behind, at $2,167.83 per minute. And although the 2013 game did not build its revenue at the same rate as Pokémon Go, MZ’s strategy flagship shows the longevity of its popularity by standing in the No. 2 spot.

Not far behind is Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga, in third and fourth spots respectively. Clash of Clans, released in 2012, earns $1,847.31 per minute compared to Candy Crush Saga, also released in 2012, which earns $1,847.01 a minute.