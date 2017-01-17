Nintendo has finally given us the Switch details we craved, including a March 3 launch date, a $300 price, and new games like Super Mario Odyssey.
But are we impressed?
On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffery Grubb and co-hosts Dean Takahashi and Mike Minotti talk about their reactions to Nintendo’s Switch presentations. We debate whether Nintendo has set up their home console/portable to succeed … or if it has another Wii U on its hands. Take a listen below!
