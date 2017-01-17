Annual revenue and number of customer devices on software platform more than doubled in 2016; number of ecosystem partners nearly tripled

Exosite, LLC, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that it kicked off 2017 after a year of impressive growth and expansion. In 2016, Exosite launched Murano, its enterprise IoT software platform, and several key digital transformation services that played a significant role in driving the company’s success. 2016 highlights include:

Exosite achieved a more-than 100 percent increase in annual revenue from 2015 to 2016, due in part to key customer acquisitions in both the industrial and consumer markets.

Exosite nearly tripled the number of partners participating in its Exosite IoT Alliance (EIA) program.

Exosite increased the number of customer devices on its IoT software platform by more than 100 percent, resulting in the highest platform device count in the company’s eight-year history.

Forrester named Exosite one of the 11 most significant IoT platforms in its 2016 IoT Platform Wave Report and awarded Exosite its highest security rating.

Juniper Research recognized Exosite’s EIA partner program as a key initiative fundamental to driving IoT market traction in its The Internet of Things: Consumer, Industrial & Public Services 2016-2021 Report.

“Exosite is in an aggressive growth mode-2016 was an exciting year of record-breaking numbers for us,” said Hans Rempel, founder and CEO, Exosite. “The success we’ve seen over the last year is a direct result of our technology-driven strategy to ensure the success of our customers’ IoT-led digital transformation efforts. Murano provides the basis for their success, and our deep experience with IoT deployments for multi-divisional, multi-national organizations has provided repeated opportunities for us to act as a trusted advisor on customers’ IoT deployment and implementation strategies.”

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite, LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.

