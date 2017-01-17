One of the most inclusive games is about to reach a larger audience.

Developer Magic Notion announced today that its dating sim Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 7. Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker features LGBTQ-friendly characters. Most other games of this type focus on straight relationships.

Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker originally came out for mobile in 2014, with a PC release following in 2015. These console ports will expose the game to a wider audience.

“Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker isn’t just a fun dating sim, it’s also really about love being for everyone, regardless of gender, sexuality, hair color, or penchants for giant robot anime (Miaow!),” game director Richard Franke said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We were overwhelmed and humbled by the positive response of Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker on the smaller screen and are so excited to bring it to a wider audience on PS4 and Xbox One.”

The console versions will add new features, including an updated avatar system and new, dynamic dialogue. These additions could give those who tried the game on mobile or PC a reason to check out the console versions.