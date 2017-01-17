Lumo Bodytech has created health wearables such as Lumo Run, and now it is making its platform available to partners so that they can make a wider variety of wearables with personalized feedback.

The Lumo Motion Science Platform is available now to partners, who can use it to deploy wearables that provide real-time, actionable feedback on human movement.

Mountain View, California-based Lumo Bodytech said the Lumo platform combines sensor data with advanced algorithms to help better understand and optimize human movement for better health, physical performance, and injury risk reduction. A good wearable platform matters, since Gartner found that 30 percent of users are abandoning their wearables.

Image Credit: Lumo Bodytech

The Lumo Motion Science Platform has been powering all Lumo products, including Lumo Back, Lumo Lift, and, most recently, Lumo Run. The enterprise-grade platform is scalable to millions of users and can be deployed as a whole or in separate modules, giving third-party partners a fast, efficient way to bring applications and products to the Internet of Things market.

“We strongly believe that future wearables will be completely invisible and seamlessly embedded in our everyday lives,” said Monisha Perkash, CEO and cofounder of Lumo Bodytech, in a statement. “From the very beginning, our passion as a company has been to give the body a voice, and in doing so, help each and every one of us unlock our full physical potential.”

Lumo has been building the platform for more than five years, and it has built a technology stack that could benefit a wide variety of partners. Lumo is currently working with some of the top sports apparel, pharmaceutical, fashion accessory, consumer electronics, and medical device companies.

The Lumo Motion Science Platform algorithm models can track a myriad of human movements and provide a wide spectrum of biomechanical insights relevant to various industry applications, while offering actionable feedback to promote behavioral change for healthier habits. For example, algorithms powering Lumo Back and Lumo Lift can be used to promote safer lifting of heavy objects in a warehouse environment, while those powering Lumo Run can be applied to the medical field as gait analysis and fall detection.