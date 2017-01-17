Microsoft today announced that it has acquired Simplygon, a company that provides software that game studios can use to improve 3D content. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The announcement comes three months after Microsoft introduced Paint 3D, a major expansion of the longstanding Microsoft Paint application that makes it easy for people to build, edit, and share 3D digital properties. That software will become available to everyone in the Windows 10 Creators Update.

“Simplygon’s technology and talent will strengthen our position in 3D creation, making it easier to capture, create and share in 3D,” Kudo Tsunoda, corporate vice president for next-gen experiences in Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group, wrote in a blog post.

In 2015 Microsoft acquired 3D physics company Havok from Intel. But other than that, 3D software hasn’t been an area where Microsoft has made many acquisitions.

Simplygon was developed by Donya Labs, which was founded in 2006 and is based in the Swedish city of Linköping. Investors include SEB Venture Capital.

The Simplygon software has been used for games such as Metal Gear Solid V, Robo Recall, and Star Fox Zero.

“From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers,” Simplygon CEO Matt Connors, founder and chief technology officer Ulrik Lindahl, and cofounder Koshi Hamedi wrote in a blog post. “Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility!”