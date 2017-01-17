Company Committed $134 Million and Funded $119 Million to 21 Portfolio Companies

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 17, 2017–

Leading venture debt provider Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) today announced results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The company committed $134 million and funded $119 million to 21 portfolio companies in 2016, setting company records for originations and capital deployed in a year.

The 2016 funding includes senior and subordinated ventures loans and equipment lease financing to the portfolio companies of top-tier venture capital firms in the United States.

“2016 was a landmark year for Trinity,” said Steve Brown, Trinity’s Founder and Managing Partner. “We funded nearly $120 million to growing businesses in the U.S. We added some incredibly talented new hires in business development, finance, and operations. And we launched our newest SBIC fund, which is expected to provide an estimated $600 million of additional capital for deployment over the next few years.”

2016 Summary:

$54 million to portfolio companies in the software sector including Everalbum, Localytics, InfoScout, Continuity, LucidWorks, E La Carte, Hytrust, and Fingerprint.

$28 million to portfolio companies in the consumer and retail industry including Impossible Foods, Rebagg, and Julep Beauty.

$18 million to portfolio companies providing commercial services including Vertical Communications and Galvanize.

$14 million to Altierre, a new portfolio company in the internet of things industry.

$10 million to HNI Healthcare, a new portfolio company in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector.

$9.8 million to existing portfolio companies.

About Trinity Capital Investment

Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) is a venture lender and valued partner to fast-growing companies across multiple stages and sectors. Since 2008, Trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs. Providing senior and subordinated venture loans and equipment lease financing solutions, Trinity Capital Investment is the partner of choice for venture-backed entrepreneurial companies wanting an experienced financial partner to strengthen their financial position while preserving equity. For more information, please visit www.trincapinvestment.com or www.youtube.com/c/trinitycapitalinvestment.

