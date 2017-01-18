Electronic Arts continues to do things its own way during one of gaming’s biggest weeks of the year.

The publisher announced today that it is bringing back its EA Play fan event to Los Angeles. It will happen from June 10 to June 12 right before this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. E3 often brings game reveals and hands-on demos of upcoming titles, but it is not open to the public. EA Play is a way for gamers who can’t get into E3 to still have some fun by checking out new games.

Last year, EA Play took place at L.A. Live, which is located close to the Los Angeles Convention Center where E3 takes place. It created EA Play as an alternative to having a booth inside E3. This time, EA Play is going to the Hollywood Palladium, which is several miles away from the convention center, which could be a annoying trip with Los Angeles traffic. EA is distancing itself even further (literally) from E3.

EA confirmed to GamesBeat that it will not have a booth at E3 this year as well.

“We will be focused on EA Play at the Hollywood Palladium,” EA told GamesBeat. “EA Play was such a powerful platform for us last year to connect with our player community. We learned a ton, and we wanted to build on everything we loved about last year’s event to make EA Play 2017 even better. We’ve selected the Hollywood Palladium as a place where we can bring our vision of creativity, content and storytelling to life, and build an even more powerful experience to connect with players, community leaders, media and partners. EA Play 2017 will originate from Hollywood, with more ways for players around the world to connect and experience the excitement.”

EA says that information on when tickets will become available will follow in the coming weeks and months.