Solo, an independent game about exploration and solving puzzles, has started a crowdfunding campaign on Fig. It has a goal $64,500, which it has until February 23 to raise. Solo is aiming for an early 2018 release on PC.

“Solo is a personal experience for those who enjoy puzzle and narratively creative indie games,” the game’s Fig page details. “Solo is an exploration game in which a sailor is traveling through a vast archipelago, solving puzzles, and wondering about love.”

Fig has helped fund seven games, including Psychonauts 2, Wasteland 3, and Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch. Famed developers Tim Schafer of Double Fine, Brain Fargo of InXile, and Feargus Urquhart of Obsidian Entertainment started the site in 2015 as an alternative to Kickstarter that focuses exclusively on games. Another indie game, Little Bug, is seeking funding on Fig.

Solo is the second game from Madrid-based indie studio Team Gotham. The Guest, its first game, was a first-person exploration game that also focused on puzzles.