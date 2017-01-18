Strange New Things, a game development studio based in Wroclaw, Poland, announced its opening today. Pawel Zawodny, the former chief operating officer of Techland, formed the company. Techland is the Poland-based studio responsible for the open-world zombie game Dying Light.

The developer has other former employees from Techland, as well as some from The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red, which is also based in Poland, and IO Interactive, the Denmark-based Square Enix subsidiary responsible for the Hitman stealth/assassination series.

“Every member of the team had worked on major titles throughout their career. Dying Light, Hitman, The Witcher series, Dead Island, Call of Juarez series — they are just some of the titles we were heavily involved in” said Zawodnyin a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We have producers, artists, writers, programmers, level designers, and other people who had major impact on those triple-A productions. After decades of creating titles that were dictated by so-called market demand, we’ve all reached a point when we decided to do something different — something that comes from us.”

“When we decided to set-up our studio, we told ourselves that we will create games that resonate with us — not big-budget blockbusters, but ambitious projects that delve into subject matters that haven’t been discussed in triple-A games.” said Krzysztof Nosek, the producer and co-founder of Strange New Things, in the press release. “We have experience in making triple-A-quality titles. However, it’s the narratives, the themes, and subject matters that triple-A studios are reluctant to touch is what we want to explore — that’s the area that excites us.”

Strange New Things has launched a site, which the developer teases includes hints of its first game.