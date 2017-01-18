Overwatch is bringing its team-based shooting to the next PAX.

Next Generation Esports (NGE) announced today that it is partnering with Twitch to bring the finals for its Overwatch Winter Premiere league to the first two days of PAX South, January 27 and January 28. PAX South is a gaming convention taking place in San Antonio, Texas. It includes the Pax Arena, which focuses on esports like Overwatch.

Four teams at PAX South will compete for a $100,000 prize pool in Overwatch’s team-based competition. The event will stream live on Twitch here. Overwatch came out last May, and it has already become one of the most popular games in the esports market, which generates $493 million in revenues annually.

“The Winter Premiere was designed to highlight the best talent of Overwatch in North America,” said Vander Woude, NGE co-founder and chief executive officer, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “It’s only fitting to bring these all-star teams to the PAX Arena stage, where their effort and talent can be celebrated by an even wider audience.”

Blizzard is creating its own Overwatch League, but NGE is an independent organization. Even as Blizzard takes a direct approach in building Overwatch’s esports future, third-party event organizers will continue to run their own events centered around the game.