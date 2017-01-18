Zombies won’t be contained by meager things like separate platforms.

Microsoft announced today that Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 will be a part of its Xbox Play Anywhere program, meaning that buying a digital version of the first-person horror game for Xbox One or PC will make the game available for both platforms. Both versions will share saves, trophies, and downloadable content. Resident Evil 7 comes out on January 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This could give the Xbox One version of Resident Evil 7 an edge over the PlayStation 4 one, which has the advantage of including support for PlayStation VR. Adding Xbox Play Anywhere support on Xbox One could make that version more popular for gamers who don’t have the PlayStation 4 virtual reality headset.

The Resident Evil series is one of Capcom’s biggest franchises, selling 61 million copies worldwide. While the series had strayed from its horror roots for more action-based gameplay, Resident Evil 7 looks to bring back the creepiness and scares.

Xbox Play Anywhere support has come with games like Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and ReCore.