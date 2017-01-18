Video-streaming company Vimeo is introducing a suite of video review tools today, designed to help creators garner feedback and collaborate on projects.

Open to Vimeo Pro and Business subscribers, the tools enable users to privately share videos with reviewers, who can then leave time-coded feedback directly in the video. Reviewers can be anyone of a creator’s choosing, from a community of selected fans to a single marketing manager.

Shareable review pages can be generated from the edit window in any video, with reviewers able to click on single frames to leave a note. Alternatively, they can simply type their note and add a time code to indicate which part of the video they’re referencing. Real-time conversations can take place by the side of a video and can include anyone, anywhere in the world.

Founded in 2004, Vimeo is often compared to YouTube insofar as anyone can use it to upload videos to share with the world. But the New York-based company has long pushed to differentiate itself by targeting creatives — in 2013, it launched its own paid on-demand service that lets anyone sell TV shows and movies directly to viewers. And last year, Vimeo drew in developers with a new white-listed API program that lets third parties integrate more deeply with Vimeo’s video-streaming platform.

In addition to the free Vimeo plan that comes with a number of restrictions, the company offers Vimeo Plus for $5 per month, Vimeo Pro for $17 per month, and a new Vimeo Business plan that launched late last year for $50 per month and offers hosting, marketing, analytics, and more.

The new review and collaboration tools represent part of a bigger effort from Vimeo to appeal to the creator realm in 2017.

“Today’s launch is an exciting step forward in our efforts to build an end-to-end workflow solution for video professionals,” said Anjali Sud, general manager and senior vice president for Vimeo’s creator platform. “Instead of managing endless email chains or paying for costly collaboration software, creators can now incorporate review seamlessly into their workflow as part of their Vimeo Pro and business membership, for no additional fees.”