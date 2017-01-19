Flawless customer service directly translates to bottom line success. And that means reading customers’ minds by offering real-time, reliable responses wherever they are. Join our live interactive event for a deep dive into how AI can help you accelerate your customer service.

Customers are pretty, pretty clear about what keeps them loyal to the brands they love — and it’s not how hot your CMO is. The number one differentiator in the market is always going to be customer service. Fast and faultless, and you’ve got them for life. Slow and sloppy and they’re not only gone, but winning them back is next to impossible.

What your customers want — these mobile, always-on, eager-to-buy but quick-to-yell-if-you-screw-up shopping enthusiasts — is immediate responsiveness from brands. You need to deliver super-fast, extra-reliable customer service across channels, and you need to be able to engage with them how and where and when they want to have a little chat with you.

Increasingly that’s on mobile messaging platforms, the place where more users are spending most of their time when they’re tapping away on their smartphones. Companies like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have opened their platforms to developers, enabling companies to leverage chatbots as not only a gateway for brands looking to offer their customers the instant connection they want on a very personal level, but help boost the speed, efficiency, and level of service.

This isn’t your mother’s virtual Live Chat assistant, the pop-up scourge of the mid-2000s. If a customer wasn’t immediately put off by the in-your-face demand, they often clicked away in a huff when responses coming back were unhelpful and out of context, regurgitated from a predetermined directory of responses. Frankly, it got a little weird sometimes.

But those earlier bot interactions have paved the way to advancements in natural language understanding (NLU), which helps reveal the intent behind questions. Pair this advancement in artificial intelligence, and the new generation of bots has got its thinking cap on. And they’re getting even smarter with deep learning, which analyzes public customer information to customize bots for the ultimate in customer service experiences.

Chatbots quickly solve simple, fast-response needs, and kick customers with more complex demands and high-touch needs to the right customer service representatives, with the right information. And it’s cheaper and more efficient than legacy channels like phone and email. Agents can help more customers, faster, and sales grow while customer engagement opportunities expand. You can talk to your customers directly and build personal relationships while meeting increased demands for speed of response and accuracy. And that means taking customer service from a cost center to a value center.

To sum up? Artificial intelligence is proving itself to be the next big do-or-die competitive advantage for companies looking to work efficiently, stay lean, and up their game. (That’s you.) Register now for our interactive VB Live event, where Stewart Rogers will take a deep dive into his latest VB Insight report on AI. Don’t miss the scoop on the who, what, why and especially how of integrating AI into your customer service.

