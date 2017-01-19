Starting next month My.com, the international branch of Mail.Ru Group, will take over publishing and operations in North America and Europe for Warface, an online multiplayer video game developed by Crytek.

Crytek, which released the game in 2013, will now focus on the development aspect, bringing more content and updates to Warface.

Crytek and My.com say that they have developed a plan for a smooth transition of operation of players’ accounts. “Characters will be saved, as well as all items, rewards, achievements, and currency balance,” their press release says.

Events and cross regional cyber sport activities have also been planned in the concerned regions.

Warface is a fast-paced first-person shooter featuring cooperative and competitive action, stacks of game modes and a wealth of weapons for players to get their hands on. Gamers can choose to play as Riflemen, Medics, Snipers or Engineers as they work together and attempt to uproot the Blackwood military faction in Co-op play, or choose their side and lock horns with fellow players in versus battles.

A Frankfurt, Germany based videogame developer, publisher and technology provider, Crytek is known for its 3D game development platform CRYENGINER and its award-winning titles Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, Warface, and The Climb. Recently, the company shut down some of its studios across the world after experiencing financial difficulties, as reported by VentureBeat.

A leading player on the Russian games scene, Mail.Ru Group has been operating Warface in Russia and neighboring countries for four years, making this game one of the leading online shooters with more than 40 million registered players.

This post first appeared on East-West Digital News.