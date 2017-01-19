Nimble Starts 2017 With Key Wins in CRM and Sales Intelligence G2 Crowd Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 19, 2017–

Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, has been named #1 in CRM Customer Satisfaction and High Performer by G2 Crowd in its Winter 2017 CRM Rankings.

Smarter Sales Insights and Social Intelligence for your Sales Team

Nimble pioneered Smarter Social Sales and Marketing CRM and has since experienced tremendous growth of over 100,000 users registering for the platform and over 10,000 paying customers worldwide. “We are grateful for the thousands of Nimble customers who have adopted our product and help us tell our story about how CRM should work for you, everywhere you work,” said Nimble CEO, Jon Ferrara. “The G2 Crowd ratings validate the power, simplicity and value Nimble provides its customers.”

Nimble #1 Rankings Based On Over 4,500 Business Users Reviews

The G2 Grid℠ report on CRM software is an in-depth report of 148 CRM vendors based on user reviews from over 4,594 business professionals. Nimble was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction and #1 in Social Network Integration ahead of all other CRM vendors including Salesforce, Zoho, and Hubspot CRM. This marks the fourth year in a row that Nimble has led in CRM Customer Satisfaction.

Nimble Also Named Best in CRM Value, Ease of Setup and Use

Nimble was named a High Performer by receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence. Nimble earned #1 in overall Customer Satisfaction because it was rated well above the competition for Quality of Support, Ease of Use, Meeting Company Requirements, Ease of Administration, Ease of Doing Business With Nimble, and Ease of Setup.

Nimble Leads the Way as Customer Engagement and Sales Goes Social

Nimble also led the rankings for Social Collaboration features and Social Network Integration capabilities, a category users were least-satisfied with for other CRMs. Nimble has prided itself on being a market pioneer of Social Sales with its numerous social network and data integrations, resulting in Nimble consistently achieving top ranking and recognition. Nimble’s integrations with public social networks allows users to obtain critical contact details to inform their sales outreach and customer follow-ups.

Nimble Named Best CRM Four Years in a Row by G2 Crowd

These awards follow recent accolades for Nimble, including: King of CRM by GetApp, #1 in CRM Value, #1 CRM in Customer Satisfaction and CRM Market Leader 3 years in a row by G2 Crowd. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer. Nimble was named #1 CRM in numerous other reviews over the past six months including; #1 CRM for Small Business by TechnologyAdvice, Highest Rated Software by Small, Mid-Size and Enterprise Business Users, Highest Rated CRM, Highest Rated Sales Intelligence, Best Software 2014 and Highest Rated Ease-of-Setup. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2016.

ABOUT G2 CROWD – G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 80,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

