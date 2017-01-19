The studio behind the cherished Bravely Default Japanese role-playing games are working with the makers of a high-end texture engine used for PC, console, and VR development.

The Belgian graphics middleware company Graphine announced today that it is partnering with Japan-based game engine and middleware company Silicon Studio to bring Graphine’s advanced texture streaming software for PC and console games and virtual reality development, Granite SDK, to the country. Granite SDK boasts that it uses “significantly less video memory” than other systems when using high-resolution textures. Now Silicon Studio and other Japanese developer can use the tech for its projects.

“Silicon Studio is highly motivated to bring the best technologies from around the world to the Japanese market and we are proud to be working with a great innovative company like Graphine.” Silicon Studio chief executive officer noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Granite will allow Japanese developers to better create bigger, more complex and realistic game and application worlds, and we look forward to the wonderful creations to come.”

Granite SDK has been used by game companies like World of Tanks developer Wargaming and for virtual reality software like Everest VR. The middleware program can integrate into game engines Unreal Engine 4 and Unity 3D as a plugin.

Silicon Studio also makes games, notably the Bravely Default RPG series for the 3DS. It has also created mobile games like Grand Sphere and Fantasica. The team is also working on an unknown game for Nintendo’s new system, the Switch. Silicon Studios could use Graphite for the project.