Wooden smart speaker Sugr Cube will soon be able to speak with Amazon’s Alexa.

“Alexa will be available for existing Sugr Cube users in the next few weeks through an over-the-air firmware update,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a blog post today.

As Alexa Voice Service spreads, so too does Google Home, whose intelligent assistant was integrated with LG smart speakers today, according to Engadget and a post by LG in a customer forum.

Alexa on Sugr Cube is activated by tapping the wooden box twice, or the device can detect unique movements or gestures. Sugr Cube can also stream music from iPhone and other Apple devices.

At the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, Alexa was integrated into Whirlpool washing machines, an LG refrigerator, a Huawei smartphone, and Ford cars.

As adoption of Alexa continues to expand beyond the Echo smart speaker, several companies dependent on crowdfunding or pushing presales products have also embraced Alexa, including the CoWatch smartwatch, Nucleus home intercom, and the Omate home robot.

Sugr Cube’s 3-inch square speaker retails for $199.