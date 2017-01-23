Oversubscribed Fund Closes Above Initial ‘Hard Cap’, Exceeding $300 Million Target

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced that it has closed Angeles Equity Partners I, L.P. and its parallel funds (collectively, “AEP I”) with $360 million in capital commitments from a diverse group of prominent institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, a sovereign wealth fund, and alternative asset managers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. AEP I is the firm’s first private equity fund, and was substantially oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $300 million.

Angeles Equity Partners (AEP) is led by co-founders Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, who have invested together for over a decade and created value helping companies achieve their full potential. AEP I will focus on North American-based companies across a wide range of industrial sectors, specifically targeting businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning.

“We thank our limited partners for their support and commitment to our firm,” said Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We believe the strong interest in our inaugural fund is an endorsement of our operationally focused investment strategy developed over many years, our experienced team, and attractive current portfolio.”

In the last year, AEP I has invested in ERP Power®, a manufacturer of small, smart and efficient power electronics for LED lighting, and Applied Acoustics International®, a tier-one automotive supplier specializing in noise, vibration and harshness products. Angeles Equity Partners pursues control-oriented equity investments in closely held or family owned businesses, and non-core subsidiaries of larger companies, as well as buy-and-build opportunities with proven executives.

“We are humbled by the support from the investor community and are excited by the investment opportunities for AEP I,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We believe the lower-middle market is a compelling segment with unique opportunities for AEP to partner with industrial businesses to help them accelerate the realization of their full potential.”

Moelis & Company LLC and GCA Advisors, LLC served as placement agents, and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP provided legal counsel.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of industrial sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

