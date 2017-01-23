Apple today started rolling out iOS 10.2.1, a point release for the iOS 10 mobile operating system. This comes about a month and a half after Apple pushed out iOS 10.2.

Developers and people participating in Apple’s Beta Software Program have had access to early builds of this release in the past few weeks. They haven’t packed many features, and it’s likely that today’s release doesn’t, either. But iOS 10.2.1 does include numerous security fixes.

For one thing, the update makes sure that compatible iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches will no longer automatically unlock when a person isn’t wearing a paired Apple Watch. Also thanks to an update to WebKit, processing certain kinds of web content won’t lead to arbitrary code execution anymore, and iOS devices that have the Activation Lock enabled won’t show the home screen anymore if they’re tinkered with in a particular way. (You can find more detail on these fixes and others here.)

To install the update, go to Settings > Software Update.

Apple today also released macOS Sierra 10.12.3, as well as Safari 10.0.3, tvOS 10.1.1, and watchOS 3.1.3.