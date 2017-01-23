Dishonored 2 is adding a way for you to customize your adventure with new options.

Betheda announced today that it has a released a free update for its stealth-action game, which came out last November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With it, you can select missions, meaning you can re-experience parts of the game without having to start at the beginning or depend on save files. The update also adds a Custom Difficulty feature, which allows players to adjust the game to make it more or less challenging.

Free updates like this can give players a reason to go back to a game, and it could also encourage new people to buy it. This is the second free update Betheda has released for Dishonored 2. The first, which came out in December, added a New Game Plus mode, which allowed players to go through the game a second time with all of the abilities they already earned.

“Dishonored 2 now offers even more freedom of choice and options to play your own way with the additional Custom Difficulty settings,” Bethesda detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Further customize your experience with the more than 20 different sliders to tailor everything from how quickly Sleep Darts take effect to how many active enemies are likely to attack you at once. A special slider is also included in the Custom Difficulty settings for those seeking the ultimate challenge with Iron Mode. Toggle on Iron Mode when starting a new game and, without manual saves or loads, live with the consequences of your actions or face permadeath because of them.”

So, if you’re looking for the ultimate Dishonored 2 challenge, try Iron Mode.