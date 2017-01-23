Tekken 7 will finally launch on June 2 in the Americas, according to Japanese publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. The long-awaited fighting game arrives on the Sony PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Microsoft Xbox One after years in development.

Bandai Namco has launched a season pass and preorder bonuses. If you reserve a game today, you can get a downloadable vampire character, Eliza. If you play on Xbox One, you’ll also get a free backward-compatible copy of Tekken 6 for the Xbox 360. The company also released a new trailer.

Bandai Namco said that the console and PC versions will offer additional balance and fine tuning compared to the arcade version which has already debuted. It also has a dramatic story mode, more characters, and online tournament modes.

And if you preorder a PS4 version, you can get exclusive costumes for three characters and a jukebox mode, where you can listen to classic Tekken tracks. The Windows version will debut on Steam.

The season pass will have three content packs with new playable characters, new stages, costume packs, a 35-piece Metallic Costume Pack, and a game mode.

PlayStation 4 players, on the other hand, will get exclusive costumes and a jukebox mode when the game launches this June. The Tekken 7 Collector’s Edition on PS4 and Xbox One will include a 12-inch by 18-inch statue with the character Kazuya fly-kicking Heihachi in mid-air, a special Steel Book, and the official Tekken 7 soundtrack.

Check out the trailer below.