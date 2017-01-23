Fingersoft’s Hill Climb Racing 2 has been downloaded more than 40 million times in less than two months.

That’s a pretty big deal for the Oulu, Finland-based indie game developer Fingersoft. In honor of the occasion, the company is launching a content update with new challenges, a new vehicle, and more.

The title debuted at the end of November, and it topped the charts globally. It reached the No. 1 position in the racing category in 121 countries and No. 1 in the overall games section in 64 countries.

Players have reviewed Hill Climb Racing 2 in the Apple iTunes App Store and Google Play over one million times, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars in the Google Play store and 4.7 stars rating in the App Store.

Image Credit: Fingersoft

The update introduces four new cups to the multiplayer game, a big badass Super Diesel Truck and new driver outfits. In addition to the numerous racing environments in the game, the players can now compete in four new themed race cups: the Winter Cup, the It’s Mine! Cup, the Tunnels Cup, and the More Mines Cup.

Hill Climb Racing 2 is a sequel to the original Hill Climb Racing, which came out in 2012 and to date has amassed over half a billion downloads. Building on the original, Hill Climb Racing 2 added asynchronous online multiplayer and 30 unique stages. Players can compete in 16 different challenging cups to gain ranks and unlock new levels, challenge friends in races, or try to best the world’s top race times on the leaderboards.

Fingersoft’s other games include Benji Bananas, Fail Hard, and Make More. Altogether, the company’s products are installed nearly a million times a day. Fingersoft’s products are available for iOS, Android, Windows devices, and Amazon Kindle devices.