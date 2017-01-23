Representatives from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Foundation Medicine Join Seven Bridges to Discuss Progress of Research Project

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 23, 2017–

Seven Bridges, the biomedical data analysis company, today announced that its Senior VP of Commercial Operations, Bruce Press, will join Dr. Howard Scher of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Geoff Otto of Foundation Medicine at the Precision Medicine World Congress (PMWC) in Silicon Valley to present an update on the Cancer Moonshot’s Blood Profiling Atlas project. Launched this past October, the Blood Profiling Atlas is designed to accelerate the development and approval of simple, accurate, and reliable blood tests for cancer diagnosis and precision treatment.

Blood profiling could allow the detection of genetic or cellular changes associated with cancer using a blood test instead of tissue biopsy. Seven Bridges’ cloud-based platform for biomedical data analysis allows researchers working on this Cancer Moonshot initiative to access and analyze vast volumes of sequencing and clinical data from multiple studies, and work collaboratively with their colleagues to make discoveries.

In a panel session to be held at 11:15 a.m. PT today, Mr. Press and Drs. Scher and Otto will discuss the successes, challenges and lessons learned to date in creating an open database of liquid biopsy results to develop safe and effective blood profiling diagnostics. As Chair in Urologic Oncology and Chief, Genitourinary Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Scher researches prostate cancer, focusing on the validation of circulating tumor cell and other blood based biomarker assays to biologically profile individual patient tumors and better select and monitor the effects of therapy. Dr. Otto is leading the lab responsible for research and development on liquid biopsy samples from patients with cancer at Foundation Medicine.

“Seven Bridges is supporting this ambitious Cancer Moonshot initiative so that collaborators from government, academia and the commercial research sector can work better together and more efficiently take advantage of available datasets,” said Seven Bridges Senior Vice President of Science and Product, Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Ph.D. “We look forward to joining our colleagues from Foundation Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering to share what we are learning through the Blood Profiling Atlas project, which is applicable to many other areas of precision medicine research.”

PMWC is an independent and established precision medicine conference series that attracts recognized leaders, top global researchers and medical professionals, and innovators across healthcare and biotechnology sectors. Recognized as a vital cornerstone for all constituents of the healthcare and biotechnology community, PMWC provides a forum for the exchange of information about the latest advances in technology (e.g. DNA sequencing technology), in clinical implementation (e.g. cancer and beyond), research, and in all aspects related to the regulatory and reimbursement sectors. For more information, visit: http://www.pmwcintl.com/2017sv/.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the biomedical data analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for cancer, drug development and precision medicine. The scalable, cloud-based Seven Bridges Platform empowers rapid, collaborative analysis of millions of genomes in concert with other forms of biomedical data. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech, pharmaceutical and academic labs use Seven Bridges, including three of the largest genomics projects in the world: U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the Million Veteran Program, and Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project. As the NIH’s only commercial Trusted Partner, Seven Bridges authenticates and authorizes access to one of the world’s largest cancer genomics dataset. Named one of the world’s smartest companies by MIT Technology Review, Seven Bridges has offices in Cambridge, Mass.; Belgrade; London; Istanbul; and San Francisco.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005117/en/

Seven Bridges

Amanda Orr, +1-202-459-1304

media@sevenbridges.com

or

Laurie Gibson, +1-650-815-1438

media@sevenbridges.com