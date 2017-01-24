OSLO, Norway & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 24, 2017–

Fuse, the creator of the revolutionary tool suite for app developers and designers, today announced that it has secured $12 million series A from a group of investors, including long-standing backers Northzone and Alliance Venture, bringing total funding to $19 million. This is the largest single round of funding Fuse has received to date.

“We are pleased to see such sizable funding support for Fuse,” said Tellef Thorleifsson, Founding Partner, Northzone and an early Fuse investor. “This funding milestone will not only help further build out Fuse’s game-changing roadmap, but it will also solidify Fuse in the market as a best-in-class solution for millions of app developers everywhere.”

“Winning today’s app battles comes down to having killer UX,” said Anders Lassen, co-founder and CEO of Fuse. “We hear the demand loud and clear for a faster, more effective way to build apps that deliver great user experience. The early response to our platform has been extremely validating to our mission, and the added excitement from the investor community is just fantastic.”

The new funding builds off of a strong 2016 for Fuse. Fuse’s early beta release attracted a thriving worldwide developer community of fans and followers, including large enterprise customers that have begun piloting the platform in the U.S. and abroad.

“Today’s app stores are saturated with bad apps that lower the value of the overall marketplace,” said Chris Marsh, Research Director, Enterprise Mobility, 451 Research. “Clients tell us that for app developers to be successful today, a great user experience is essential. This is where the need for great tools comes in. The market appears ripe for a new era of tools to directly address this opportunity.”

Fuse’s unique vision is to cut development time in half, improve collaboration between the designers and developers, accelerate and advance prototyping, and improve the overall user experience of apps. Among the unique features of Fuse is a real-time development workflow where changes to code are instantly reflected in native apps on iOS and Android side by side. The innovative technology opens the door to a wide range of value-added features, including streamlined app development for mixed reality.

According to research firm App Annie, by 2020, the app economy is expected to double in size to $101 billion, further demonstrating the urgency for a new wave of development tools like Fuse.

About Fuse

Fuse is a revolutionary platform which makes native app development easier, more efficient and more fun for both developers and designers. App development teams save both time and money throughout the entire app development process, including deploying to iOS and Android from the same code-base. Unique to Fuse is the ability to work completely in real-time, where changes to the app UI, content and data are immediately applied. Fuse continues to be highlighted as one of the top startups to watch. Fuse has offices in Oslo, Norway and Palo Alto, California, USA.

