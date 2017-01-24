Google Assistant is now able to control smart home devices from Honeywell and Belkin Wemo, the search engine giant announced today in a blog post.

Belkin Wemo makes light bulbs, smart plugs, and other devices, while Honeywell IoT can be used to control ceiling fans, thermostats, and lighting.

Honeywell and Belkin WeMo integrations were initially announced last month.

Since the launch of Google Assistant in fall 2016, integrations have given the AI-powered assistant control over Google Photos and Netflix. Integrations have also been planned for Mercedes-Benz, and reportedly for an LG G6 smartphone and smart speaker.

To compete with the likes of Siri, Cortana, and Amazon’s Alexa, third-party integrations have also ramped up in recent weeks, including Westworld, Kayak, and city services from Singapore to Seattle.