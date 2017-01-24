The Nintendo Switch is cool, but I think that New Nintendo 3DS XL 2 has a nice ring to it.

Nintendo is insistent that its upcoming Switch system is a home console that you can take with you, and that means that some people still think that the publisher is going to introduce a new, dedicated handheld. Well, the GamesBeat Decides podcast is here to decide if that’s going to happen (it isn’t) or if it’s crazy (it is).

Additionally, host Jeffrey Grubb and cohost Mike Minotti discuss the five best 3DS games.

The topic:

What are the 5 best 3DS games?

Will there be a 3DS followup alongside the Switch?

Listen by pressing play here or on the video above:

