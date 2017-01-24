Xbox One is getting an upgrade later this year similar to Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, and Microsoft has provided a small update about how that system is progressing.

The company has early versions of the Xbox One Scorpio up and running, according to a post from Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer on social media. The device will launch during this year’s holiday season, and it will enable games to run at a 4K resolution for UHD television displays. But while Xbox fans will have to wait several months before getting their hands on the console, Microsoft is testing it out internally right now.

Great day, Scorpio update w/ team. Played my first games on early Scorpio unit. Games played great, console looked right, proud of the team — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 24, 2017

In his tweet, Spencer explained that this was the first time he played games on actual Xbox One Scropio hardware. Up until this point, the company was likely using devkits or computers targeted to Scorpio’s processing specs. This means Microsoft engineers have at least finished preliminary work to lay out how the systems components will fit into the final retail Scorpio. Additionally, Spencer noted that the “console looked right,” so Microsoft has likely also established a design for the system’s exterior appearance.

Between now and launch, Microsoft will continue testing the device and finalizing its design, but Spencer also revealed that it will use the remaining months to give developers time to optimize their software for more powerful Xbox.

@Crypt_Concepts I don't think we've had bring up of full games this early for new hw, gives teams time to tune their games for best results. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 24, 2017

That timeline also give Microsoft a long runway to figure out how to launch the Scorpio in a way that convinces gamers that they need it. PS4 Pro has had a problem communicating that to consumers — although the Pro has also helped PS4 outsell Xbox One in November and December. Microsoft should see an equal bounce in its sales when it launches Scorpio.