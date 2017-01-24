Look who’s back with a new game for mobile.

The Pokémon Company International surprised the smart device world today by launching Pokémon Duel, a new strategy game for iOS and Android featuring its iconic pocket monsters. Last year, Pokémon created a sensation with Pokémon Go, a location-based app that was one of the biggest hits ever in the $36 billion mobile games industry. It generated $950 million in revenue in 2016. Now, Pokémon Duel will try to become another mobile success story.

Like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Duel is a free download with in-app purchases.

“This is a mobile strategy game where players deploy digital Pokémon figures, making strategic moves and setting figures against each other in battle as they try to reach the goal in their opponent’s territory,” The Pokémon Company International detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat.

While Pokémon Go has players walking around the real world to catch critters, Duel is a more traditional game. You can see it in action in the video above. Duel has a collecting element to it, which is often the main motivation for players who love this franchise.

The Pokémon has been on a hot streak in general. Along with Pokémon Go, Nintendo released the Sun and Moon versions of the core franchise for the 3DS portable. Those games had the strongest launch in the series’ history.