Razer likes to go over the top, and that’s the case with its new Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 mechanical gaming keyboard.

The keyboard is a menagerie of colors, as you can customize the look with up to 16.8 million colors and use a variety of effects. The keyboard targets first-person shooter (FPS) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) players.

Originally launched in 2010, Razer BlackWidow mechanical keyboards have become the world’s most popular gaming keyboard, particularly among professional gamers, the company said. Razer began manufacturing its own mechanical switches in 2014 – the Razer Green and Razer Orange switch. Those switches optimize actuation and reset responsiveness.

Image Credit: Razer

The Razer BlackWidow V2 adds a new alternative, the Razer Yellow switch. Its linear and silent design allows keys to be pressed faster than ever before. The new switch’s feel and properties are meant for FPS and MOBA players who press certain keys thousands of times over the course of a match.

The Razer Yellow switch, like its Green and Orange brethren, is rated to last 80 million keystrokes, the highest mark amongst mechanical switches and one that is meant to last years longer than any other mechanical switch.

The Razer BlackWidow V2 is also designed for comfort. A newly included magnetic wrist rest optionally attaches to the bottom of BlackWidow V2 keyboard and helps keep gamers comfortable during marathon gaming sessions.

“We’ve made improvements across the board and are still the only company designing keyboard switches made specifically for gaming,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer cofounder and CEO of Razer, in a statement. “The Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 builds on the legacy we started in 2010 with the original BlackWidow by offering legendary durability and comfort. This is the best mechanical keyboard we’ve ever produced.”

Image Credit: Razer

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboards feature individually backlit keys that are powered by Razer Chroma technology, which unlocks customizable lighting features that can be synced across devices.

You can create custom settings using the Razer Synapse software, and share those settings with other users via the Razer Chroma Workshop. In-game Razer Chroma lighting profiles are also integrated into popular game titles, including Overwatch, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Blade and Soul, and more.

Select models of the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 are shipping now. Pricing remains unchanged from the previous iterations: $170 in the U.S. and €200 in the European Union.