SSI announces that Peter Robertson joins the company’s Board of Directors. Peter Robertson is an independent director, advisor and investor. He was Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s largest energy companies, for seven years until he retired in 2009. He joined Chevron in 1973 and over his 36 year career he had a wide variety of responsibilities, including the leadership of Chevron’s worldwide exploration and production and global gas businesses, and corporate strategic planning. He is a non- executive director of Jacobs Engineering Group and Sasol Limited and serves in an advisory role with several other companies. He is co-chairman of the US Saudi Arabian Business Council, chairman of the World Affairs Council of Northern California and a member of the International House board at Berkeley. He is a past chairman of the US Energy Association. A native of Edinburgh, Scotland, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Edinburgh University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, where he was a Thouron Scholar.

Laura Demmons, SSI Chairman and CEO, stated that “We are delighted that Peter is joining our board, and as we move into commercialization and deployment of our industrial and municipal water treatment and energy recovery systems, we believe Peter’s industry experience will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Peter Robertson said, “I am honored and excited to be involved with Sylvan Source. The SSI team has developed truly game-changing technologies, which have been successfully and independently proven in the field. Over the next few years, as these technologies are deployed at scale we can contribute significantly to increasing the efficient use of society’s valuable energy and water resources.”

About Sylvan Source®

Sylvan Source, Inc. develops novel industrial and municipal water treatment and thermal energy capture, transfer, release and storage systems. The company’s technology platforms are applicable to a broad range of industrial processing and thermal energy management applications, as well as markets with complicated or challenging water treatment opportunities. SSI’s technologies incorporate fundamental cost structure advantages with significant energy and process efficiency gains. SSI is headquartered in San Carlos, California and is privately held.

For industrial waste stream applications, SSI’s cost structure has been independently validated at:

Approximately 50% lower CapEx than all conventional membrane or thermal technologies

Approximately 50% lower OpEx than all conventional membrane or thermal technologies

Emerging technologies have also been benchmarked against SSI and they have not been competitive. SSI claims are always derived by third party experts, consultants and organizations as a result of comprehensive benchmarking.

For more information, please visit www.sylvansource.com.

